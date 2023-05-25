Deadly marshal-involved shooting in Oklahoma City involving Shari Vincent as suspect

Shari Vincent : Marshal-involved shooting in Oklahoma City leaves suspect Shari Vincent dead

Additional information has been released regarding a fatal shooting involving marshals in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident occurred on May 24 when Oklahoma City police officers and U.S. Marshals were attempting to arrest 44-year-old Shari Vincent, who was wanted on charges of stalking and malicious injury to property. Vincent reportedly made several threats against law enforcement via social media, and her behavior was escalating. During a police chase, a U.S. Marshal collided with Vincent’s vehicle, after which she pulled out a gun and was subsequently shot and killed by a Marshal. No further details have been disclosed at this time.

News Source : K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR

