Deadly Performance: Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain 2023

Get Dead Rocks the Stage in Barcelona, Spain 2023

On a cool summer evening in 2023, the punk rock band Get Dead took the stage at Poble Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain to perform for a packed audience. The crowd was buzzing with excitement, as fans eagerly awaited the energy and passion that this San Francisco-based band is known for.

The Opening Act

The show began with an electrifying opening act from the Spanish punk band, Los Fastidios. They warmed up the crowd with their fast-paced, political lyrics and catchy melodies. As the sun began to set over the outdoor amphitheater, the audience was already singing along and jumping up and down in anticipation of what was to come.

Get Dead Takes the Stage

As the stage lights went down, the crowd erupted into a frenzy of cheers and applause that could be heard throughout the venue. The band members appeared one by one, with lead vocalist Sam King taking center stage. They wasted no time in launching into their first song, “Dying Is Thirsty Work,” from their album “Bad News.”

The energy was palpable as the band members jumped and thrashed around the stage, their instruments blaring and King’s gravelly vocals ringing out over the crowd. The audience responded by moshing and crowd surfing, with bodies flying through the air and landing in a sea of hands.

The Set List

Throughout the night, Get Dead played a mix of old favorites and new hits, including “Welcome to Hell,” “Bartender,” and “Disruption.” The band members took turns addressing the crowd, thanking them for their support and urging them to continue fighting for what they believe in.

As the night wore on, the band’s energy only increased, with King’s vocals growing more intense and the music becoming more frenzied. By the time they played their final song, “She’s a Problem,” the crowd was in a frenzy, with fans screaming along to every word and jumping up and down in unison.

The Encore

After a brief break, the band returned to the stage for an encore. King began by thanking the crowd once again for their support, saying that it was nights like this that made all the hard work and touring worthwhile.

They then launched into a cover of The Clash’s “Clampdown,” with the audience singing along at the top of their lungs. The energy was electric, with everyone in the venue feeling like they were part of something special.

The Aftermath

As the band took their final bow and left the stage, the audience began to file out of the amphitheater, still buzzing with excitement. Many fans lingered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite band members or get an autograph.

For those lucky enough to have been there, the Get Dead concert at Poble Espanyol in Barcelona, Spain in 2023 will be a night they’ll never forget. From the opening act to the final encore, it was a night of high-energy, passionate punk rock that left everyone feeling exhilarated and alive.

