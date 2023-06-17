Deadly Shooting at Southeast Charlotte Lounge Leaves One Dead and Three Injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police reported that a shooting at a lounge in southeast Charlotte resulted in one fatality and three injuries. The incident occurred at Fusion Lounge on East Independence Boulevard near Sharon Forest Drive, where officers were called at 2 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury. Upon arrival, officers discovered the deceased male victim, while the three injured victims were taken to hospitals. Two of the victims with life-threatening injuries were taken to Atrium Health, and the third victim with serious injuries was taken to Novant Health. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time. In a separate incident, a second shooting occurred at a southeast apartment complex.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

Source Link :1 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting at southeast Charlotte lounge/