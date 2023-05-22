“Deadly Shooting in Waltham” today : “DA Conducting Investigation into Fatal Shooting in Waltham”

DA Investigates Fatal Waltham Shooting today 2023.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Lyman Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, early on Monday morning. One man was found outside on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital. No arrests have been made and officials are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Montana Samuels

