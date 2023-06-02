Deadly Shooting Occurs Outside Portsmouth Daycare on King St.

Man Dead Following Shooting Outside Daycare on King St. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, VA – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a daycare center on King St. in Portsmouth on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm, according to police.

Details of the Incident

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Michael Johnson, was sitting in his car outside the daycare center when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet made any arrests. They believe the shooter fled the scene in a car.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Reaction from the Community

The shooting has left the community shaken, especially those who have children attending the daycare center.

“It’s scary to think that something like this could happen so close to where my child goes to school,” said one parent.

The daycare center released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the incident and that they were cooperating with police.

Addressing Gun Violence

This shooting is just the latest in a string of gun violence incidents in the area. Last month, a man was shot and killed outside a convenience store just a few blocks away from the daycare center. In July, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a nearby neighborhood.

Community leaders are calling for action to address the issue of gun violence in the area. “We need to come together as a community and find solutions to this problem,” said one local pastor.

Portsmouth Mayor, John Rowe, released a statement expressing his condolences to the victim’s family and calling for an end to gun violence in the city. “We cannot continue to tolerate this senseless violence in our community,” he said.

Conclusion

The shooting outside the daycare center on King St. in Portsmouth has left one man dead and the community shaken. Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Community leaders are calling for solutions to the issue of gun violence in the area.

