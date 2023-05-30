“Deadpool 3 rumors”: Possible Reasons for the Absence of New MCU Characters in the Latest ‘Deadpool 3’ Speculations

Deadpool 3: Familiar Faces and Nostalgia Galore

Introduction

As the first major 20th Century Fox franchise to be absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and continued under new management, Deadpool 3 was always destined to feature at least a smattering of cameos from familiar faces, especially when the Multiverse Saga is now in full swing. However, fans got more than they could have ever imagined when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine to partner up for the odd couple superhero action comedy long thought it impossible, but it turned out that was just the tip of a very familiar iceberg.

The Ensemble Cast

Including the A-list frenemies, the ensemble cast confirmed for Deadpool 3 so far features 11 names, nine of whom have previously appeared in either Deadpool or its sequel in one form or another. Prestige TV veterans Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin of Succession and The Crown are the sole outliers so far, but things could be about to get even more nostalgia-friendly.

The Latest Rumor

Shortly after Halle Berry posted a social media image sporting a hairstyle very reminiscent of her time as Storm in Fox’s X-Men saga, the latest Deadpool 3 rumor offers that the Academy Award winner isn’t just on board but she’s set to be joined by James Marsden’s Cyclops and Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey. It might only be for a quick gag in the same vein as the second installment’s hilarious X-Mansion group cameo, but it would be beneficial if some more newbies were added to the roster, if only for the purpose of ensuring Deadpool 3 isn’t viewed as nothing but callbacks and references to a dead IP.

Conclusion

Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the X-Men saga. With familiar faces returning and rumors of more to come, it remains to be seen just how much of the past will be revisited in this new chapter of the Merc with a Mouth’s adventures. One thing is for sure, though – fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Deadpool 3 to see what surprises are in store.

