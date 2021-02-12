Dean Archbold Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bray Wanderers FC fans, Dean Archbold has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Bray Wanderers FC fans, Dean Archbold has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Everyone connected with Bray Wanderers FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our most loyal fans, Dean Archbold.
Dean was a regular fan both home and away and will be greatly missed by all in the club.
Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.#BWFC pic.twitter.com/joxeHMCgwc
— Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) February 12, 2021
