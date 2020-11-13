Dean Matthews Death -Dead : Photographer Dean Matthews has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Photographer Dean Matthews has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

“Dave Z Photography on Twitter: “Very sad to hear of the passing of fellow photographer @Dean_Matthews_ after he tested positive for covid last month. Every time I spoke to him he was a lovely bloke. His photographs of sunderland and surrounding area were inspiration. Here is one of his amazing pictures. ”

Very sad to hear of the passing of fellow photographer @Dean_Matthews_ after he tested positive for covid last month.

Every time I spoke to him he was a lovely bloke. His photographs of sunderland and surrounding area were inspiration. Here is one of his amazing pictures. RIP pic.twitter.com/3O88NkFaQt — Dave Z Photography (@DaveZ_uk) November 12, 2020

Tributes

With deepest condolences to the family and friends of @Dean_Matthews_ who sadly passed away after testing positive to #Covid_19. An exceptional & talented photographer, who’s memory will live on in the beautiful photographs he took of this beloved city – RIEP Dean . — Sunderland UK ️ #StayHomeSaveLives (@SunderlandUK) November 12, 2020

Sunderland @SunderlandUK wrote

Chris O @OOwen50 wrote

@Dean_Matthews_ So sorry to hear about the sad loss of @Dean_Matthews_ a brilliant photographer who was appreciated by his fellow people of Sunderland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, may he RIP

Sunderland Strollers wrote

The producer of some fantastic images from across Sunderland he will be a sad miss, condolences to his family and friends

Keith Tilmouth @KeithTilmouth wrote

Absolutely devastating news, only met him once but followed his photography and what a talent he had. Such a sad loss. RIP Dean

Brett Redmayne @brettd1981 wrote

When this is over it would be a brilliant idea to have an exhibition of his work and to sell some prints with money going to his young family.

@Matt_Pinner wrote

