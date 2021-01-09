Dean Millman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dean Millman has Died .

Dean Millman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.

Peter Haas 18h · YOU WILL BE MISSED DEAN Yesterday my friend and fellow motorcyclist, Dean Millman passed from a heart attack as a consequence of a COVID intubation. I never saw Dean without a smile. I never heard Dean speak an unkind word about or to anyone. My only issue with Dean was that I couldn't keep up with him on my motorcycle. If there is anyone who can ride more skillfully I have yet to meet him. I will miss you Dean and so will many, many others. Keep the shiny side up Brother! (Dean is the handsome guy on the left).

— Tributes —

———————— –

Frank Finn

Best regards to you. It’s what you get from knowing someone that holds like concrete. Such mortar outlasts it’s craftsman

Troy W Pritt

You are right Peter Haas he was a great friend! And damn could he ride!

Almerth Long Dortch

Deepest condolences to you and the family of your dear friend. So sorry for your loss.

Tyrone Best Sr.

Sorry to hear this news Peter Haas. My condolences to you and his family.

