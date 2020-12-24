Dean Murakami Death -Dead – Obituary : Dean Murakami has Died .

By | December 24, 2020
0 Comment

Dean Murakami Death -Dead – Obituary : Dean Murakami has Died .

Dean Murakami has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

@mayor_Steinberg @Mayor_Steinberg So sorry to hear of the passing of Dean Murakami, a leader with the Los Rios College Federation of Teachers and Sacramento Central Labor Council. He was a wonderful person, always principled, fighting for working people. Condolences to his wife Pat and entire family.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.