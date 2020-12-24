Dean Murakami Death -Dead – Obituary : Dean Murakami has Died .
Dean Murakami has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Dean Murakami, a leader with the Los Rios College Federation of Teachers and Sacramento Central Labor Council. He was a wonderful person, always principled, fighting for working people. Condolences to his wife Pat and entire family. pic.twitter.com/L49xsUZHgx
— @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) December 24, 2020
