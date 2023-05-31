DeAndre Hopkins agent Kelton Crenshaw: DeAndre Hopkins’ New Agent: A Comprehensive Guide to Kelton Crenshaw

Free Agent DeAndre Hopkins Hires Kelton Crenshaw as His Agent

DeAndre Hopkins, the free agent wide receiver, has announced that he has hired Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports as his agent. Crenshaw, who is also the agent for Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, has a history of working with NFL players and has been successful in negotiating hefty contracts for his clients.

Crenshaw graduated from Cleveland State University with a bachelor of arts in communications in 2002 and later earned his law doctorate from his alma mater, the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, in 2013. He is licensed to practice law in the state of New York and is a certified contract advisor at the NFL Players Association.

Currently, Crenshaw has four NFL clients, including DeVonta Smith, Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants, Ian Thomas of the Carolina Panthers, and now, DeAndre Hopkins. Crenshaw will be overseeing Hopkins’ moves in coordination with Klutch Sports Agency. Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports, is known for representing high-profile athletes such as LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., and Zay Jones.

As per sources, sports agents make between 4-10% of a player’s contract. However, this percentage dips slightly for the NFL, where rules prohibit agents from taking home more than a 3% commission of the player’s salary. The final take-home amount for an agent depends on the contract, which ranges from $60,000 to millions in the National Football League. Agents can also make up to 10-20% of endorsement contracts they negotiate for clients.

With Crenshaw’s expertise in the field, Hopkins can rest assured that he is in good hands. Klutch Sports has a history of landing their superstars hefty contracts, and it remains to be seen if they can do the same for Hopkins. While the job of an NFL agent can certainly pay well, it does come with long hours and hard work.

In conclusion, DeAndre Hopkins’ decision to hire Kelton Crenshaw as his agent seems like a wise choice. Crenshaw’s extensive knowledge of the NFL and his track record of negotiating lucrative contracts for his clients make him a valuable asset for Hopkins. We wish them both the best of luck in their future endeavors.

DeAndre Hopkins Agent Kelton Crenshaw Bio Kelton Crenshaw Background Kelton Crenshaw Representation Kelton Crenshaw Career

News Source : Nick Igbokwe

Source Link :Who is Kelton Crenshaw? Everything you need to know about DeAndre Hopkins’ new agent/