DeAndre Hopkins destination.: Is DeAndre Hopkins’ next move influenced by money or a championship ring?

DeAndre Hopkins: Where Will He Go Next?

Last season was forgettable, but the suspension partly crippled it. However, hardly anyone thinks that DeAndre Hopkins’ time has passed and that he is undoubtedly in a position to choose the franchise where he will continue his career. But since he’s 31, it’s a legitimate question of priority. He lacks a championship ring in his career, but there is always a need for another strong contract. And it’s hard to go with each other because the teams formed to attack the ring don’t have too much space in the celery cap for a strong contract.

The Desire for Championship Jewelry

Suppose the desire for championship jewelry is strong. In that case, the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs and one of the main favorites for a long time, the Buffalo Bills, are the logical favorites. Based on his reputation, he would undoubtedly be the first star of the receiving corps with the Chiefs. But that does not mean that he would get the ball as much as he imagined because the alpha and omega of that attack is Patrick Mahomes, who can also bypass the first star if needed.

As for Buffalo, there is already – Stefon Diggs. Diggs himself has been known to be very resentful if not fully exploited, so that would be the first problem for McDermott. The second is that the Bills only have a million dollars in the celery cap, and admittedly, that’s bigger than Kansas City, which has less than a million.

Baltimore a Possible Destination

Hopkins opened the door to Baltimore by saying he would like to play with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens seriously strengthened the catching corps, they brought in Odell Beckham, and Nelson Agholor, drafted Jay Flowers in the first round, and there is tight end Mark Andrews. Lamar still likes to run a lot, so the big question is how all these catchers, including Hopkins, can get the number of balls that would satisfy their appetites.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have $10.6 million in cap space. Brandon Cooks was brought in, and there’s Ceedee Lamb. Still, Dak Prescott started to throw the ball a lot more, and the impression is that from the legitimate candidates for a ring team, he could somehow get the status here that he thinks he deserves both money and a powerful team.

Money Talks

If it’s money, Carolina, Detroit, and a return to Houston stand out as the most obvious options. Carolina is the best regarding cash, having 23.6 million dollars available in the celery cap. And as far as quarterback experience is concerned, Detroit leads with Jared Goff.

Final Thoughts

DeAndre Hopkins is a highly sought-after wide receiver with many options on the table. Whether he wants to join a team to win a championship ring or a team that can offer him a strong contract, there are teams that fit his criteria. Ultimately, it’s up to Hopkins to decide where he will continue his career, and fans are eagerly waiting to see where he will go next.

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :Where is DeAndre Hopkins going? For money or a ring?/