DeAndre Parsons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :DeAndre Parsons has Died.

DeAndre Parsons has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

Chanae Lynn 21h · Now that I’ve had a few hours to process and I’ve gathered my thoughts I want to express how incredibly saddened, shocked, and devastated I am to hear about the passing of my little cousin DeAndre Parsons. You were too young. A Father. We weren’t ready… How could this happen? Life is completely unfair. A few words that come to mind when I think about DeAndre are: Laughter, Light, Life, and Love. Anyone who had the opportunity to meet you was in for belly aches lol. You had one of the biggest hearts. You were one of a kind to say the least. I’ll especially miss seeing your name pop up on my phone sending me some foolishness just to put a smile on my face lol. I’ve been reading through our snap thread all morning smiling with tears streaming down my face in disbelief. I’ll remember our random conversations, your endless jokes, your smile, and energy for ever. Watch over your family, Danielle Sonya, and especially your girls they need to feel your love the most right now. We love you “Daddy Dea Dea”

Melissa Mattice

I’m so sorry to hear about DeAndre passing. My heart goes to your family during this difficult time .

Stephanie K Symonds-Jackson

This is so, sad, a mother’s worse nightmare…my sincere condolences to Danielle Sonya, and her family…

Karalee Oliver

So sorry for your loss! My condolences to the family ! RIP young king .

Christina Catherine Marie Sullivan

Sorry for your loss hun ♥️ never easy losing someone and he looked so young

Amber Beals

I’m so sorry for your loss Chanae. Praying for you and the family during this difficult time.