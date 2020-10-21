Deanna Demuzio Death – Dead :  Deanna Demuzio  Obituary :  Carlinville Mayor Passed Away..

I was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Carlinville Mayor, Deanna Demuzio

She was always quick with a a joke and a smile. In my senior year at Blackburn she was kind enough to share her story with me in a profile piece. I never published it, so it’s not in perfect shape, but it has her reflecting on an amazing career. I didn’t agree with all of her politics or decisions but she had some really insightful things to say. RIP DD.