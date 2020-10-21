Deanna Demuzio Death – Dead : Deanna Demuzio Obituary : Carlinville Mayor Passed Away..
Carlinville Mayor, Deanna Demuzio has died, according to a statement posted online on October 20. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Gary Lowder wrote
I was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Carlinville Mayor, Deanna Demuzio
She was always quick with a a joke and a smile. In my senior year at Blackburn she was kind enough to share her story with me in a profile piece. I never published it, so it’s not in perfect shape, but it has her reflecting on an amazing career. I didn’t agree with all of her politics or decisions but she had some really insightful things to say. RIP DD.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Wow I just learned of the passing Deanna demuzio may you rest in peace and thank you so much for backing my grand daughter you will be greatly missed.
God speedDeanna Demuzio
,,good and faithful servant… Always the little guys friend with a seat at the table of Illinois most powerful. Please know this,,even if she didn’t know you personally,,she was your friend and cared deeply for downstate Illinois
I had the pleasure of getting to know her while her mom was at Heritage back in the day. She was so pleasant..and spent so much time with her mother. RIP DD
- My friend I admired her so. RIP Deanna. I’m sure Vince and Brad were there to welcome you. We will miss you so much
- Deanna was one of the first people I met when I moved to Carlinville. She was the director of the Lewis & Clark Carlinville Center. She was always very good to me. RIP Deanna. You will be missed in our community.
