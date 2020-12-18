Deanne Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary : Deanne Taylor, Artist, writer, director, actor has Died .

Deanne Taylor, Artist, writer, director, actor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Adam Vaughan MP @TOAdamVaughan Heart breaking news to share. The Queen of Queen St has passed. Deanne Taylor, Artist, writer, director, actor & wise political activist with script & sage advice..but beyond all that, a dear friend who has taken her last outstanding & astounding bow. Love to Michael & her family

