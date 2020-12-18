Deanne Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary : Deanne Taylor, Artist, writer, director, actor has Died .
Deanne Taylor, Artist, writer, director, actor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Heart breaking news to share. The Queen of Queen St has passed. Deanne Taylor, Artist, writer, director, actor & wise political activist with script & sage advice..but beyond all that, a dear friend who has taken her last outstanding & astounding bow. Love to Michael & her family pic.twitter.com/cZSkOrdAtt
— Adam Vaughan MP (@TOAdamVaughan) December 18, 2020
