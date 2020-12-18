Deanne Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary : Deanne Taylor has Died .
Deanne Taylor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Heartbroken to hear that Deanne Taylor has passed away. The work she and Michael have created at @VideoCb is simply some of the best I've seen. I always enjoyed our chats and time together, occasional as they were. She was a force and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Deanne. pic.twitter.com/fOmNqZEvsY
— Derrick Chua (@d_chua) December 17, 2020
