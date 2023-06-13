Dearborn police officer identified as father of child killed in accidental shooting in Howell today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Dearborn police officer is the father of the child who died in an accidental shooting in Howell – CBS Detroit reports. The Dearborn Police Department has issued a statement, stating that the incident is a personal matter, and they are respecting the privacy of the officer and his family during this challenging time.

News Source : CBS Detroit

Source Link :Father of child killed in accidental shooting in Howell is Dearborn police officer/