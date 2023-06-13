Dearborn police officer identified as father of child killed in accidental shooting in Howell today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 12, 2023, CBS News Detroit Digital released a brief at 03:13. It reported that a 2-year-old in Howell had died due to an accidental shooting after gaining access to an unsecured firearm at their home on Oak Squire Lane. The child's father is a member of the Dearborn Police Department, and the department released a statement, respecting the officer and their family's privacy during this difficult time. The incident is currently under investigation, and the child was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.

