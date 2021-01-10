Dearon Thompson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson has Died .
Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP to 'ER' actor, Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson. Our thoughts are with his family. @jillianlawton https://t.co/pvkSO8hLz5 pic.twitter.com/gESTzwaZFc
— 106.1 BLI (@1061BLI) January 10, 2021
106.1 BLI @1061BLI RIP to ‘ER’ actor, Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson. Our thoughts are with his family. @jillianlawton https://bit.ly/3brSj1S
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.