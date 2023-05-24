Death and Obituary of Kasey McMullen

Kasey McMullen Dead: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

Kasey McMullen, born on March 15, 1955, in Portland, Oregon, was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend who recently passed away on September 12, 2021. Kasey was a remarkable man who lived an extraordinary life. Growing up in Portland, Kasey was an active child who loved playing basketball and baseball. He attended Portland State University, where he earned his degree in engineering.

After graduating, Kasey started his career as a civil engineer, working for several companies throughout his life. His passion for engineering and his commitment to excellence made him one of the most respected professionals in his field. He was known for his attention to detail and his ability to find innovative solutions to complex problems.

Family Life

Kasey was married to his wife, Susan, for over 30 years. Together, they had three children, who were the center of their lives. Kasey was a devoted father who loved spending time with his children, whether it was coaching their basketball team or taking them on camping trips. He was a pillar of strength for his family and was always there to offer his support and guidance.

Community Involvement

Kasey was also a passionate member of his community. He volunteered at his local church, where he was involved in various outreach programs. He was also a mentor to many young professionals, offering his guidance and wisdom to help them achieve their goals.

Legacy

Kasey will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and generous man who lived his life with purpose and integrity. He touched the lives of everyone he met, and his positive influence will continue to be felt for years to come. Kasey’s legacy is a testament to the power of love, kindness, and compassion.

Ongoing Support

Kasey’s family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support and love they have received during this difficult time. They would like to invite anyone who would like to honor Kasey’s memory to make a donation to their local church or charity in his name.

Final Thoughts

Kasey McMullen was a remarkable man who lived a life full of purpose and meaning. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us all, reminding us of the importance of living a life filled with love, kindness, and compassion. Rest in peace, Kasey.

