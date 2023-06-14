Death Announcement







Obituary

In Loving Memory of John Smith

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Smith on August 15, 2021. He was surrounded by his loved ones as he peacefully passed away at the age of 78.

John was born on May 10, 1943, in New York City. He graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Business Administration. He went on to have a successful career in finance, working for various firms in New York City. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary, his children, Michael and Jennifer, and his grandchildren, Emma and Ethan. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in John's memory. Rest in peace, John. You will be forever in our hearts.





