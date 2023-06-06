Death Announcement: Michael Mendoza Dies in Highway 99 Accident After Falling Down Embankment

Michael Mendoza, Tragically Killed on Highway 99 After Going Down Embankment

Michael Mendoza, 35, of Fresno, was tragically killed on Highway 99 on Tuesday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, Mendoza was driving north on Highway 99 when his car went off the road and down an embankment.

The accident occurred just before 8 p.m. near the Shaw Avenue exit. Authorities say Mendoza was traveling alone at the time of the crash. Emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the scene, but unfortunately, Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. However, authorities do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Mendoza’s family and friends are devastated by his sudden and tragic death. He was a kind and loving person who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements for Michael Mendoza have not yet been announced. However, his family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral expenses. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

