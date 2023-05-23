death announcement It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of New Mexico player Jaden Hullaby. Funeral arrangements are being made to honor the life and legacy of Jaden Hullaby.

New Mexico Player Jaden Hullaby Passes Away

The New Mexico football community is mourning the loss of one of its own, as Jaden Hullaby passed away earlier this week. Hullaby was a talented player who had a bright future ahead of him, and his sudden passing has left many in shock.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Jaden Hullaby was a standout football player for Del Norte High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a versatile athlete who played multiple positions on the field, including running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. He was also a track star, earning all-state honors in the long jump and triple jump.

After graduating from Del Norte, Hullaby committed to play football at the University of New Mexico. He was set to join the team this fall and was expected to make an immediate impact.

An Unexpected Tragedy

Tragically, Hullaby’s life was cut short earlier this week. Details surrounding his passing have not been released, but his death has been confirmed by the University of New Mexico and by members of the Del Norte community.

News of Hullaby’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and support from the New Mexico football community. Many of Hullaby’s former teammates, coaches, and friends have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the talented young athlete.

Remembering Jaden Hullaby

A funeral service for Hullaby was held on Saturday, August 14th at the Del Norte High School football stadium. The service was attended by hundreds of people, including Hullaby’s family, friends, and former teammates.

During the service, Hullaby was remembered as a talented athlete, a loyal friend, and a beloved member of the community. Speakers shared stories of Hullaby’s kindness, his work ethic, and his infectious smile.

As the New Mexico football community continues to mourn the loss of Jaden Hullaby, his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he made both on and off the field.

