Death brings new life in Christ.

1If someone belongs to Christ, he is a renewed individual; the old has gone, and behold, the new has arrived.

The scripture passage from 2 Corinthians 5:17 is a powerful declaration of the transformative power that is available to us through our faith in Jesus Christ. The verse states that if anyone is in Christ, they become a new creation, with old things passing away and new things coming into being.

This is a message of hope and renewal, reminding us that no matter how broken or lost we may feel, we have the ability to be reborn and start anew in our walk with Christ. It speaks to the fact that we are not meant to stay stuck in our old ways or patterns of behavior, but rather to continually evolve and grow into the people that God has created us to be.

One of the key themes of this passage is the idea of being “in Christ.” This phrase is used frequently throughout the New Testament, and it refers to the intimate relationship that we are invited to have with Jesus. When we put our faith in him, we are not simply signing up for a set of beliefs or practices, but entering into a dynamic, ongoing relationship with the Son of God.

Being in Christ means that we are connected to him in the same way that a branch is connected to a vine. We draw our life force and sustenance from him, and we are able to bear fruit in our lives as a result. This fruit might take many different forms, such as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23).

The idea of becoming a new creation is also a powerful one, as it speaks to the idea of transformation at the deepest level of our being. When we are in Christ, we are not simply tweaking our behavior or surface-level habits, but undergoing a fundamental shift in our identity and way of being in the world. This can be a daunting prospect, as it may require us to let go of old attachments, habits, and ways of thinking that have defined us for years or even decades.

Yet the promise of becoming a new creation is a hopeful one, reminding us that we are not trapped by our past or limited by our circumstances. Rather, we have been given a new identity and a new trajectory in life that is rooted in the love and grace of God. By leaning into this promise and allowing ourselves to be transformed by the renewing of our minds (Romans 12:2), we become more fully and authentically ourselves.

In conclusion, the scripture passage from 2 Corinthians 5:17 is a reminder of the transformative power of our faith in Jesus Christ. It speaks to the idea of being a new creation, connected to Christ in an intimate and life-giving way. It invites us to let go of our old selves and step into the fullness of our identity as beloved children of God. May we lean into this promise and allow ourselves to be transformed by it in the days and weeks to come.

