Marc-Andre Bedard Death -Dead – Obituaries: Founding PQ member Marc-Andre Bedard has died due to COVID-19.
Tributes
Marc-Andre Bedard – former Quebec justice minister, and a frequent character in my podcast – has died of complications due to COVID-19: https://t.co/KRi5H1mzZK
— John Allore (@justusguy) November 26, 2020
An excellent interview with former Premier Lucien Bouchard who talks about his old friend Marc-André Bédard who died Wednesday: https://t.co/zA8ssxCGnC
— Philip Authier (@PhilipAuthier) November 25, 2020
