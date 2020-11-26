Marc-Andre Bedard Death -Dead – Obituaries: Founding PQ member Marc-Andre Bedard has died due to COVID-19.

has died

“Arnold Dillon on Twitter: “Founding PQ member Marc-Andre Bedard has died due to COVID-19 complications ”

Tributes

Marc-Andre Bedard – former Quebec justice minister, and a frequent character in my podcast – has died of complications due to COVID-19: https://t.co/KRi5H1mzZK — John Allore (@justusguy) November 26, 2020

An excellent interview with former Premier Lucien Bouchard who talks about his old friend Marc-André Bédard who died Wednesday: https://t.co/zA8ssxCGnC — Philip Authier (@PhilipAuthier) November 25, 2020