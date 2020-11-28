Death –Dead-Obituaries : Patricia Ramkissoon and Elliott Bryant Killed in Fatal Car Accident.
Fatal accident on the SSP westbound
Police reported two people dead and multiple injuries on the Southern State Parkway westbound. It happened around 8:30pm on November 26 near the Exit 21. This was a 2 crash involving a Honda Pilot which struck a Toyota Corolla. From there, the Corolla moved to the shoulder and the Pilot flipped with entrapment. 2 died from the Pilot and 2 with serious injuries. Another 2 are in stable condition. The investigation continues.
The dead identified are Patricia Ramkissoon, 23, and Elliott Bryant, 23.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.