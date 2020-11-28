Death –Dead-Obituaries : Patricia Ramkissoon and Elliott Bryant Killed in Fatal Car Accident.

Fatal accident on the SSP westbound

Police reported two people dead and multiple injuries on the Southern State Parkway westbound. It happened around 8:30pm on November 26 near the Exit 21. This was a 2 crash involving a Honda Pilot which struck a Toyota Corolla. From there, the Corolla moved to the shoulder and the Pilot flipped with entrapment. 2 died from the Pilot and 2 with serious injuries. Another 2 are in stable condition. The investigation continues.

The dead identified are Patricia Ramkissoon, 23, and Elliott Bryant, 23.