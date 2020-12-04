Death -Dead – Obituaries:Queen Elizabeth II’s dorgi Vulcan has died.

Queen Elizabeth II’s dorgi Vulcanhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Otto on Twitter: “Queen Elizabeth II’s dorgi Vulcan has died, leaving her with just one remaining dog ”

Queen Elizabeth II's dorgi Vulcan has died, leaving her with just one remaining doghttps://t.co/9BE5asdHpc pic.twitter.com/S5bEMZBdlS — Otto (@ottoclinton) December 4, 2020

Tributes

———————— –