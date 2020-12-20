Death -Dead – Obituary : 11-year-old boy who fell through the ice of a #Milton pond has died .
11-year-old boy who fell through the ice of a #Milton pond has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
.@HaltonPolice report an 11-year-old boy who fell through the ice of a #Milton pond has died https://t.co/9mn4EOUKhy pic.twitter.com/iActtk6hI7
— Milton Champion (@Milton_Champion) December 19, 2020
Milton Champion @Milton_Champion . @HaltonPolice report an 11-year-old boy who fell through the ice of a #Milton pond has died https://insidehalton.com/news-story/10293869-halton-police-report-an-11-year-old-boy-who-fell-through-the-ice-of-a-milton-pond-has-died/
