Death -Dead – Obituary : Atlanta Superintendent Dr, Lisa Herring And Pastor Moses Herring Announce The Passing Of Their Father.
Atlanta Superintendent Dr, Lisa Herring Father has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Atlanta Superintendent Dr, Lisa Herring And Pastor Moses Herring Announce The Passing Of Their Father https://t.co/XVOZenussd pic.twitter.com/ViYRPg1UNQ
— Joy105.com (@Joy105com) December 13, 2020
Joy105.com @Joy105com Atlanta Superintendent Dr, Lisa Herring And Pastor Moses Herring Announce The Passing Of Their Father
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.