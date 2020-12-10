Death -Dead – Obituary : Brother of Heo Gayoon has sadly passed away on December 8 has Died .

Brother of #HeoGayoon has sadly passed away on December 8 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Yuleum Entertainment shares that the older brother of #HeoGayoon has sadly passed away on December 8 and she & her family are currently mourning the loss.

Funeral will take place today. Our deep condolences https://t.co/QfSOXRHKmi #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/gqecXHmrs1

