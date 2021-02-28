Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 22 year old Aakash Mehra, son of the owner of famous Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar, Kashmir has succumbed to his injuries .

RT @AdityaRajKaul: Sad to hear that 22 year old Aakash Mehra, son of the owner of famous Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar, Kashmir has succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists recently had shot at him in the heart of the Srinagar city outside the UN Office. Rest In Peace. In solidarity with his family.Read More —————————————————————————————

