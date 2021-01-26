Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins has Died.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in the deaths of six people after a shooting in Indianapolis.

Police were originally called around 3:45 a.m. to a location where a juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was taken in critical condition to a hospital but is expected to survive, police said.

NBC4 12h · The victims have been identified as: 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins, the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins.

