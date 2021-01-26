Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins has Died.
Police say a 17-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in the deaths of six people after a shooting in Indianapolis.
Police were originally called around 3:45 a.m. to a location where a juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was taken in critical condition to a hospital but is expected to survive, police said.
42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2021.
NBC4 12h · The victims have been identified as: 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins, the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins.
Source: (20+) NBC4 – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.