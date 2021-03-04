Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :7 students died falling from 4th floor has Died.

7 students died falling from 4th floor, according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

Ludhiana news 1d · Bolivia: University seven students died after falling from the 4th floor inside their university campus. The crowd of people pressing against the fence broke the fence. 5 injured students are in hospital.

Source: (3) Ludhiana news – Posts | Facebook

