Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : A 16-year -old girl has died after drowning while bathing in the Walawe river on Saturday .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

A 16-year -old girl has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

A 16-year -old girl has died after drowning while bathing in the Walawe river on Saturday (30). A teacher of the school has been arrestedhttps://t.co/2ZMJvr8fuV via @colombogazette #Srilanka #lka #drowning — Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam) February 1, 2021

Easwaran Rutnam @easwaranrutnam A 16-year -old girl has died after drowning while bathing in the Walawe river on Saturday (30). A teacher of the school has been arrested https://colombogazette.com/2021/02/01/student-drowns-while-bathing-in-river-teacher-arrested/… via @colombogazette #Srilanka #lka #drowning

NOTICE.