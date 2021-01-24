Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : A woman from India has died after suffering a brain stroke after receiving the #COVID19 #vaccine.

By | January 24, 2021
0 Comment

Indian woman who received covid-19 vaccine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

GreatGameIndia @GreatGameIndia #BREAKING A woman from India has died after suffering a brain stroke after receiving the #COVID19 #vaccine. The family of the victim claims she developed seizures and fever after receiving the vaccination and died due to the vaccine.

