Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : A woman from India has died after suffering a brain stroke after receiving the #COVID19 #vaccine.

Indian woman who received covid-19 vaccine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

#BREAKING A woman from India has died after suffering a brain stroke after receiving the #COVID19 #vaccine. The family of the victim claims she developed seizures and fever after receiving the vaccination and died due to the vaccine.https://t.co/NKbUFozYJB — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) January 24, 2021

GreatGameIndia @GreatGameIndia #BREAKING A woman from India has died after suffering a brain stroke after receiving the #COVID19 #vaccine. The family of the victim claims she developed seizures and fever after receiving the vaccination and died due to the vaccine.