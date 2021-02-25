Jose Becker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alisson Becker father drowned in a lake near his holiday home in Brazil yesterday .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @Football__Tweet: Our thoughts are with Alisson Becker and his family this morning after his father tragically passed away. He drowned in a lake near his holiday home in Brazil yesterday. 🙏 Heartbreaking. 💔



