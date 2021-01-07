Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ashley Babbit was Maga Twat killed today by DC Cop trying to storm the Capitol Building.

By | January 7, 2021
0 Comment

Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ashley Babbit was Maga Twat killed today by DC Cop trying to storm the Capitol Building.

Ashley Babbit has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

SemperFidelis739 @fidelis739 Ashley Babbit was Maga Twat killed today by DC Cop trying to storm the Capitol Building after repeated warnings Found out white privilege & pussy privilege only goes so far. Her curfew will be forever Now will Trump call her family to offer his condolences ? #25thAmendment

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.