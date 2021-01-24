Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chief Marozva of Bikita has Died .

Chief Marozva of Bikita has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

MASVINGO

We have lost Chief Marozva of Bikita(May His Soul Rest in Peace).

Condolences to his family, community, friends and the Chiefs Council. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 24, 2021

MASVINGO We have lost Chief Marozva of Bikita(May His Soul Rest in Peace). Condolences to his family, community, friends and the Chiefs Council.