Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Payam Simoni, 50, has passed away from COVID-19 .
Dr. Payam Simoni has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
I am beyond shocked and disappointed to learn that Dr. Payam Simoni, 50, has passed away from COVID-19 after one of his patient coughed on him. How selfish and reckless some people are. If you have symptoms, stay home. Other people’s lives depend on it. https://t.co/LxdTvXsz0c
— Adelle (@AdelleNaz) January 13, 2021
