Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ewat Beckford aka U Roy has Died .

RT @trojanrecords: We are very sad to announce that pioneering DJ who revolutionised the sound of Jamaican music in the early Seventies – Ewat Beckford aka U Roy has passed away at the age of 78 yesterday in Jamaica. RIP U Roy, The Originator

