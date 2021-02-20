Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Modesto mayor and icon in San Joaquin Valley civic life has Died .

former Modesto mayor and icon in San Joaquin Valley civic life has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

Modesto Bee reports that Carol Whiteside, former Modesto mayor and icon in San Joaquin Valley civic life, has died. Carol was a personal friend of mine who founded the Great Valley Center after working as local government liaison in former Gov. Pete Wilson's administration.

Dan Walters @DanCALmatters Modesto Bee reports that Carol Whiteside, former Modesto mayor and icon in San Joaquin Valley civic life, has died. Carol was a personal friend of mine who founded the Great Valley Center after working as local government liaison in former Gov. Pete Wilson's administration. 1:46 PM · Feb 20, 2021·Twitter Web App 2 Retweets 8 Likes Kevin Dayton @DaytonPubPolicy · 3m Replying to @DanCALmatters I look forward to assessments of her visions. California managed to stop population growth she feared, but the solution in the end was waiting for people to die or move to other states while making it unattractive for people in other states to move here. http://sci.sdsu.edu/salton/LimitsofSprawl.html…

