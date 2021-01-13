Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former two-division GLORY champion, Robin Van Roosmalen seriously injured in a car accident and his sister Melissa has passed away has Died .
Robin Van Roosmalen’s sister Melissa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Former two-division GLORY champion, Robin Van Roosmalen seriously injured in a car accident and his sister Melissa has passed away. #k1 #kickboxing #glorykickboxing #robinvanroosmalen #RVR #bellator #bellatormma pic.twitter.com/Qmm8pCR5LZ
— k1ckboxingnews (@k1ckboxingnews) January 13, 2021
