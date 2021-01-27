Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : L.A. Law actor Bruce Kirby has Died .
L.A. Law actor Bruce Kirby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
L.A. Law actor Bruce Kirby has died at age 95 https://t.co/vAhA5rCGQP pic.twitter.com/Ik4idKZ3tv
— TV Guide (@TVGuide) January 27, 2021
TV Guide @TVGuide L.A. Law actor Bruce Kirby has died at age 95 https://trib.al/74OsMRG
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.