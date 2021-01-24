Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden has Died .

Mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Shaun Collier #StrongerTogether @mayor_collier I am truly saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden. Mayor Bath-Hadden was a trailblazer in her community of Brock Township, and great colleague. I feel fortunate to have served on Regional Council alongside her. 1/2

