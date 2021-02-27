Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mgr Giovanni Braschi, rector of the Shrine of St Philomena in Mugnano has Died .

RT @jshocds: Sad news. Mgr Giovanni Braschi, rector of the Shrine of St Philomena in Mugnano died yesterday. Mgr Braschi was a devoted servant of the Saint, promoting devotion throughout the world & working to undo many of the misunderstandings about her & her cultus.

May he rest in peace.



