Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Miles Cooper Seaton, co-founder of the experimental rock group Akron/Family has Died .

Miles Cooper Seaton, co-founder of the experimental rock group Akron/Family has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Miles Cooper Seaton, co-founder of the experimental rock group Akron/Family, has died at the age of 41. Between his work with Akron/Family and his solo career, Seaton released more than a dozen albums. https://t.co/KJ0Ek0Xogv pic.twitter.com/nAo7N6sg0W

