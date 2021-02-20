Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Miles Cooper Seaton, co-founder of the experimental rock group Akron/Family has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Miles Cooper Seaton, co-founder of the experimental rock group Akron/Family has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
Miles Cooper Seaton, co-founder of the experimental rock group Akron/Family, has died at the age of 41. Between his work with Akron/Family and his solo career, Seaton released more than a dozen albums. https://t.co/KJ0Ek0Xogv pic.twitter.com/nAo7N6sg0W
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 20, 2021
Consequence of Sound @consequence Miles Cooper Seaton, co-founder of the experimental rock group Akron/Family, has died at the age of 41. Between his work with Akron/Family and his solo career, Seaton released more than a dozen albums. http://cos.lv/CNMR30rxCFL
