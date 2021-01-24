Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :missing Bay City couple Douglas Dougherty, his 32-year-old girlfriend, Amanda Pomeroy and their seven-month-old son Jacob found dead.
Missing Douglas Dougherty, his 32-year-old girlfriend, Amanda Pomeroy and their seven-month-old son Jacob. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
Tyann Krapohl shared a link. 21m · All three, including an infant, are now believed to have been found dead in the woods of northern Ogemaw County, according to the mother of one of the victims. There, a property owner discovered three bodies believed to be 35-year-old Douglas Dougherty, his 32-year-old girlfriend, Amanda Pomeroy and their seven-month-old son Jacob Saturday afternoon near a large wooded area. Investigators responded to the scene off Rose City Road in Rose City, where family told ABC12 they found their car stuck on a boulder.
Source: (20+) Saginaw’s Neighborhood Watch/News | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Debbie Shuster Neubecker
Vehicle was found on a trail near Rose City…stuck on a boulder
Kendra Miles
Why did they take the baby they dropped the oldest child off and should’ve drop him off to poor baby rip all three of them
