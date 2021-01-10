Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Muppet builder and puppeteer Caroly Wilcox has Died .

Muppet builder and puppeteer Caroly Wilcox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad to hear that Muppet builder and puppeteer Caroly Wilcox has died. Because of her, we have such classic Muppet characters as the Martians, the Snowths, Mildred Huxtetter, and Elmo. pic.twitter.com/oIYGosdYK2 — James Nobes (@HerryNelson34) January 10, 2021

