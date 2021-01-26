Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pakistani boy trying to make a unique TikTok video has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Yesturday a Pakistani boy trying to make a unique TikTok video has died after being hit by a train. The use of Tik Tak app among Pakistani youth is growing to the point of insanity. What the hell is going with umat e muslima💔
— 🇵🇰Ghulam Muhayyudin Malik (@MuhayyudinMalik) January 26, 2021
