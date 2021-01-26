Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pakistani boy trying to make a unique TikTok video has Died .

Pakistani boy trying to make a unique TikTok video has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Ghulam Muhayyudin Malik @MuhayyudinMalik Yesturday a Pakistani boy trying to make a unique TikTok video has died after being hit by a train. The use of Tik Tak app among Pakistani youth is growing to the point of insanity. What the hell is going with umat e muslima Via @mmyousuf777

