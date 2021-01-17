Lana Clarkson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Phil Spector, the legendary music producer who was convicted in 2009 of murdering actress Lana Clarkson, has died.

Phil Spector has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

NPR 4h · Phil Spector, the legendary music producer who was convicted in 2009 of murdering actress Lana Clarkson, has died at the age of 81. Spector produced some of the greatest recordings of the 20th century, working with Stevie Wonder, The Beach Boys, The Beatles and many others.

Source: (20+) lana clarkson – Search Results | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Kristi A Smart

He really despised women. I remember hearing stories about him from one of his neighbors and this was back in 82.

Andrew Gentes

This guy is the most overrated producer of all time. That said, there’s a good chance he was unfairly convicted.

That is the nicest photo I have ever seen of him. Way to dignify in death, NPR. It’s not that I have a lot of caring about the guy but seeing him at what he did to make his millions is smart photojournalism.

Devon Lohr Kennedy

Shouldn’t convicted murderer headlined instead of oh he made good records

Steffan Delong

Murderers, rapists and thieves shouldn’t be honored with a headline. They should be jailed and forgotten.

Emlyn Boyle

His wall of sound technique etc still sounds amazing, but as a human being…well I can’t mourn a deeply unpleasant and controlling individual, who eventually (and brutally) murdered someone.

Jerry Colley

This article was very informative and interesting, but needs a proofreader something fierce!

Bill Coffin

The harm he did in murdering Lana Clarkson far outweighs the good he did in producing wonderful works of art. He is not an artist first and a murderer second. When you commit murder, you become a murderer first and forever, above all things.

David Donze

Unfortunately, it sometimes seems that the same brain wiring that leads to genius also leads to this kind of behavior. But his music remains great.

Jeff Taw

I remember an interview with John Lennon about working with Phil on his “Rock and Roll ” sessions..I recall they had issues and took a break. Weeks later Phil called him late one night to say he had the tapes…Lennon had no idea what he was talking about and that Phil had taken the recording tapes. It took a while for John to get them back…the man had serious issues…

Sue Lucero

This is horrible NPR – you’re leading with information about his accomplishments like they outweigh the tiny, inconvenient, murderer aspect. Completely wrong emphasis here.

Jerome Korshak

His life could be a Jacobean play. (Hugely) flawed genius if there ever was one. The music, heard mostly on portable radios and turntables across the world, is legendary. RIP. Lana Jean Clarkson

Lisa Cardellini

The way this is titled it’s like NPR doesn’t mind he was a cold blooded murderer. Let’s celebrate him anyway?

Rebecca Shaloff

This obit is really terrible. It transitions from describing the coffin he threatened his wife with to his string of musical hits. Like not even a paragraph break between those sentiments? Also some would beg to differ that his records are his legacy. He was convicted of murdering a human being.

Tim Winn

Bruce Springsteen said that he and his band tried for years to recreate Spectors “Wall of Sound”

Ironically, the longer they tried, the farther they got from the solution.

The trick is that he used young peoples voices to make music for young ears.

Brilliant.

Christine Blewer

RIP. Lana Jean Clarkson, who was an American actress and fashion model. During the 1980s, she rose to prominence in several sword-and-sorcery films. In 2003, she was shot and killed inside the home of record producer Phil Spector. He was charged with second-degree murder, and was convicted on April 13, 2009.

Frances Ilchert

Wow NPR you really missed the mark here – any legacy he left through his music was overshadowed by the fact that he was a convicted murderer. Would have been more accurate to lead with ‘disgraced record producer.’ Celebrating him now diminishes his crime.

Alaa Mashaal

this article is seriously shocking, disappointing, and irresponsible. the man was an abuser of women and children and a murderer. to write about his abuse in the same paragraph as how many hits he produced is completely bizarre and out of touch. and it sends a message to the public that the accomplishments of a white man are more important than his atrocious acts of abuse against innocent people. especially as it comes off as a plea for sympathy and an unjustified glorification. I hope that in the future you’ll use your position to do better.